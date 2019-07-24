Listen Live

$1000 Minute Wednesday, July 24th

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute

1)   An animal that only eats meat is referred to as a Carnivore; what is an animal that only eats plants referred to as?
(Herbivore)

 

 

 

 

 

2)  If you placed second in a race, what colour medal would you receive?
(Silver)

 

 

 

 

 

 

3)  What fruit would you find as a topping on a Hawaiian pizza?
(Pineapple)

 

 

 

 

 

 

4)    Jennifer Lopez celebrates a birthday today. FILL IN THE BLANK: While she frequently goes by the nickname J-Lo, she is also known as Jenny from the (blank).
(Block)

 

 

 

 

 

 

5)  What is the highest mountain in the world?
(Everest)

 

 

 

 

 

 

6)    SPELL: Mountain.
(M O U N T A I N)

 

 

 

 

 

 

7)  Name the American singer that was known as the “King of Pop” and famous for his moonwalk dance.
(Michael Jackson)

 

 

 

 

 

8) TRUE OR FALSE: A Spider has 6 legs.
(False – 8 Legs)

 

 

 

 

 

 

9)  If the population of your hometown was 100,000 people, and it grew by 25%, how many people are now living in your hometown?
(125,000)

 

 

 

 

 

 

10) What is the Japanese art-form of paper folding called?
(Origami)

