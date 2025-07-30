$1000 Minute: Wednesday, July 30th
Published July 30, 2025
By Charlie
- Gruyere, Manchego, and Emmental are all types of what?
Cheese
- This country’s flag is vertical stripes, coloured blue, white, red.
France
- If Charlie was given a collection of 20 wine bottles, and drank 30% of the collection, how many bottles does she have left?
14 Bottles
- What is acrophobia the fear of?
Heights
- Dylan and Cole Sprouse played these twins in their ‘suite life’ TV show.
Zack & Cody
- SUP is an acronym for this recreational water activity.
Stand Up Paddleboard
- Who was the main antagonist in Avengers:Endgame?
Thanos
- Which galaxy is our solar system located within?
The Milky Way
- Maracas, cymbals, and castanets are members of which instrumental family?
The percussion family
- What is the only mammal capable of true, sustained flight?
Bats
What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement
Amp up your workday!
Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mixListen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.
Related
Advertisement
Advertisement
Upcoming Concerts
Kempenfest Friday- Kool FM Presents Shawn Desman
Friday August 1st, RESCON and 107.5 Kool FM presents… SHAWN DESMAN.
General John Hayter Southshore Community Centre August 1
Advertisement
Advertisement