Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Wednesday, July 30th

$1,000 Minute | Lifestyle
Published July 30, 2025
By Charlie
  1. Gruyere, Manchego, and Emmental are all types of what?
    Cheese


  1. This country’s flag is vertical stripes, coloured blue, white, red. 
    France


  1. If Charlie was given a collection of 20 wine bottles, and drank 30% of the collection, how many bottles does she have left?
    14 Bottles


  1. What is acrophobia the fear of?
    Heights


  1. Dylan and Cole Sprouse played these twins in their ‘suite life’ TV show. 
    Zack & Cody


  1. SUP is an acronym for this recreational water activity. 
    Stand Up Paddleboard 


  1. Who was the main antagonist in Avengers:Endgame?
    Thanos 


  1. Which galaxy is our solar system located within?
    The Milky Way 


  1. Maracas, cymbals, and castanets are members of which instrumental family?
    The percussion family


  1. What is the only mammal capable of true, sustained flight?
    Bats
What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Amp up your workday!

Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mix
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Beat FOMO by being in the know!

Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close