Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Wednesday, July 3rd

How did you do this morning?

By $1,000 Minute
  1. What is the next holiday in Ontario?
    Civic Holiday (August 5th)

  1. What local event takes place every year during that aforementioned Holiday in Barrie?
    Kempenfest

  1. We all know that July 1st is Canada Day, but for NHL fans it’s also known as this day.  
    First day of NHL free agency
  1. What is the lightest element on the periodic table?
    Hydrogen 

  1. A jackknife, pencil, and cannonball are all types of what?
    Ways to jump in a pool (Dives I suppose would also be accepted)

  1. What is tofu made from?
    Soybeans (Soya) 

  1. What did Popeye the sailor man eat to gain super strength?
    Spinach

  1. If it takes the Go-train 94 minutes to get from Barrie to Toronto and you catch the 1:17 train, what time will you arrive in Toronto?
    2:51 pm

  1. What is the name of the fictional African country where the movie “Black Panther” is set?
    Wakanda 

  1. What is the little dog doing in the Nursery rhyme “Hey Diddle Diddle”
    Laughing /Laugh 

Related posts

$1000 Minute: Tuesday, July 2nd

$1000 Minute: Friday, June 28th

$1000 Minute: Thursday, June 27th