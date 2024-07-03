$1000 Minute: Wednesday, July 3rd

- What is the next holiday in Ontario?
Civic Holiday (August 5th)
- What local event takes place every year during that aforementioned Holiday in Barrie?
Kempenfest
- We all know that July 1st is Canada Day, but for NHL fans it’s also known as this day.
First day of NHL free agency
- What is the lightest element on the periodic table?
Hydrogen
- A jackknife, pencil, and cannonball are all types of what?
Ways to jump in a pool (Dives I suppose would also be accepted)
- What is tofu made from?
Soybeans (Soya)
- What did Popeye the sailor man eat to gain super strength?
Spinach
- If it takes the Go-train 94 minutes to get from Barrie to Toronto and you catch the 1:17 train, what time will you arrive in Toronto?
2:51 pm
- What is the name of the fictional African country where the movie “Black Panther” is set?
Wakanda
- What is the little dog doing in the Nursery rhyme “Hey Diddle Diddle”
Laughing /Laugh