$1000 Minute Wednesday, July 3rd

1) Hanger, skirt and flank are cuts of what kind of food?

(Steak)

2) NAME a province or territory that Alaska borders?

(British Columbia/Yukon Territory)

3) Which singer of ‘Thinking Out Loud’ plays himself in the movie “Yesterday” that’s out in theaters now?

(Ed Sheeran)

4) How many sides does an Octagon have?

(8)

5) NAME one Canadian that starred in the movie “The Notebook”?

(Ryan Gosling/Rachel McAdams)

6) What is the currency in England?

(Pounds)

7) Tom Cruise is 57 today. Which Canadian pop artist said he wanted to fight Tom in a UFC match?

(Justin Bieber)

8) TRUE OR FALSE: Walt Disney’s full name was Walter Elias Disney.

(True)

9) The Toronto Argonauts lost to the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Monday. NAME the home stadium for the Argos.

(BMO Field)

10) SPELL: Argonauts- as in the Toronto Argonauts.

(A-R-G-O-N-A-U-T-S)