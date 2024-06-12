$1000 Minute: Wednesday, June 12th
- Who is currently leading the in the Stabley Cup Final Series?
Florida Panthers
- Garfield is dominating at the box office, but what is Garfield’s owners name?
Jon Arbuckle
- The are 4 elements or Nature. Name one of them.
Wind/Air, Earth, Water or Fire
- The Barrie Air Show is this weekend. What is the name of the iconic Canadian Forces, Air Demonstration Squadron?
The Snowbirds
- Micheal Jordan wore this iconic number when he played for the Chicago Bulls.
23
- Amy has 23 apples. She gives 7 apples to her friend and then buys 12 more apples. How many apples does Amy have now?
28 apples (23-7+12 = 28)
- What is the name of the oldest national park in Canada, located in Alberta?
Banff national Park
- What do we call the path that electricity flows through?
Circuit
- What do we call scientists who study fossils and prehistoric life?
Paleontologists
- In the show “Paw Patrol,” what type of animal are the main characters?
Dogs