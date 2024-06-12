Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Wednesday, June 12th

How did you do today?

  1. Who is currently leading the in the Stabley Cup Final Series?

Florida Panthers 

  1. Garfield is dominating at the box office, but what is Garfield’s owners name?

Jon Arbuckle

  1. The are 4 elements or Nature. Name one of them.

Wind/Air, Earth, Water or Fire 

  1. The Barrie Air Show is this weekend. What is the name of the iconic Canadian Forces, Air Demonstration Squadron?

The Snowbirds

  1. Micheal Jordan wore this iconic number when he played for the Chicago Bulls.

23

  1. Amy has 23 apples. She gives 7 apples to her friend and then buys 12 more apples. How many apples does Amy have now?

28 apples (23-7+12 = 28) 

  1. What is the name of the oldest national park in Canada, located in Alberta?

Banff national Park 

  1. What do we call the path that electricity flows through?

Circuit

  1. What do we call scientists who study fossils and prehistoric life?

Paleontologists

  1. In the show “Paw Patrol,” what type of animal are the main characters?

Dogs

