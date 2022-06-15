$1000 Minute Wednesday, June 15th @ 9 AM

- Lisa has 40 candles to sell. If she sells three-quarters of them, how many will she have left over?(10)
- What term is used to describe food that has been prepared according to Jewish dietary laws?(Kosher)
- What is the name of Sherlock Holmes’s trusty sidekick?
(Watson)
- What instrument do doctors use to listen to a heartbeat?
(Stethoscope)
- What do you call a group of fish?
(A School)
- TRUE OR FALSE: Tonight, is Game Two of the Lightning vs Avalanche Stanley Cup Final series.
(FALSE – Game One)
- Greenland is a part of which continent?
(North America)
- SPELL: Continent.
(C O N T I N E N T)
- A group or cluster of stars forming a recognizable pattern is known as a what?
(Constellation)
- What is the name of the writing system used for people visually impaired?
(Braille)