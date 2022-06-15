Listen Live

$1000 Minute Wednesday, June 15th @ 9 AM

How did you do this morning?

By $1,000 Minute
  1.  Lisa has 40 candles to sell. If she sells three-quarters of them, how many will she have left over?(10)
  1.  What term is used to describe food that has been prepared according to Jewish dietary laws?(Kosher)
  1. What is the name of Sherlock Holmes’s trusty sidekick?
    (Watson)
  1.  What instrument do doctors use to listen to a heartbeat?
    (Stethoscope)
  1. What do you call a group of fish?
    (A School)
  1.  TRUE OR FALSE: Tonight, is Game Two of the Lightning vs Avalanche Stanley Cup Final series.
    (FALSE – Game One)
  1. Greenland is a part of which continent?
    (North America)
  1. SPELL: Continent.
    (C O N T I N E N T)
  1. A group or cluster of stars forming a recognizable pattern is known as a what?
    (Constellation)
  1. What is the name of the writing system used for people visually impaired?
    (Braille)

