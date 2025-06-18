RAINFALL WARNING - Huntsville - Baysville -Parry Sound - Rosseau - KillbearPark click here for details
$1000 Minute: Wednesday, June 18th

$1,000 Minute
Published June 18, 2025
By Charlie

In the Library, what section uses the abbreviation YA? 
Young Adult / Youth Adult


True or False, an iPod Classic had a screen. 
True


How many beef patties come on a McDonald's Big Mac? 
Two 


The cerebellum connects to which organ in the human body?
Brain 


In Disney’s Tangled, what kind of animal is Pascal? 
Chameleon (Lizard)


“Taste The Explosion” is the slogan for this classic candy.
Pop Rocks


This number has the same number of letters in its spelling as its meaning.
Four


What kind of alcohol is typically used for a Moscow Mule? 
Vodka 


Harrison Ford is known for playing which Star Wars character? 
Han Solo


If you’re watching the Atlanta Braves VS the Miami Marlins, which sport are you watching? 
Baseball 

