$1000 Minute: Wednesday, June 18th
In the Library, what section uses the abbreviation YA?
Young Adult / Youth Adult
True or False, an iPod Classic had a screen.
True
How many beef patties come on a McDonald's Big Mac?
Two
The cerebellum connects to which organ in the human body?
Brain
In Disney’s Tangled, what kind of animal is Pascal?
Chameleon (Lizard)
“Taste The Explosion” is the slogan for this classic candy.
Pop Rocks
This number has the same number of letters in its spelling as its meaning.
Four
What kind of alcohol is typically used for a Moscow Mule?
Vodka
Harrison Ford is known for playing which Star Wars character?
Han Solo
If you’re watching the Atlanta Braves VS the Miami Marlins, which sport are you watching?
Baseball
Amp up your workday!
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.
Related
Upcoming Concerts
All Your Friends Fest 2025
All Your Friends Fest is coming BACK to Burl's Creek, Ontario in 2025!