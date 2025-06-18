$1000 Minute: Wednesday, June 18th

In the Library, what section uses the abbreviation YA?

Young Adult / Youth Adult







True or False, an iPod Classic had a screen.

True







How many beef patties come on a McDonald's Big Mac?

Two







The cerebellum connects to which organ in the human body?

Brain







In Disney’s Tangled, what kind of animal is Pascal?

Chameleon (Lizard)







“Taste The Explosion” is the slogan for this classic candy.

Pop Rocks







This number has the same number of letters in its spelling as its meaning.

Four







What kind of alcohol is typically used for a Moscow Mule?

Vodka







Harrison Ford is known for playing which Star Wars character?

Han Solo







If you’re watching the Atlanta Braves VS the Miami Marlins, which sport are you watching?

Baseball