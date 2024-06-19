Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Wednesday, June 19th

Demi Moore played alongside Patrick Swayze and Whoopi Goldberg in this film?
Ghost

What is the capital of Newfoundland? 
St. John’s 

What is the name of the agency that directs the main characters in the Avengers
S.H.I.E.L.D.

What family board game has a location called Gum Drop Mountain?
Candy Land 

What was the colour of the Beatles’ submarine?
Yellow

Bees fly from flower to flower to complete this important task
Pollination (or pollinate) 

Who wrote Alice in Wonderland?
Lewis Carroll

What is the highest vocal range for singers? 
Soprano 

Tanya Harding was charged with assaulting which other skater?
Nancy Kerrigan

If Dale buys seven candies for 25 cents each, and pays with a $5 bill, how much change back will he receive? 
$3.25

