$1000 Minute: Wednesday, June 19th

Demi Moore played alongside Patrick Swayze and Whoopi Goldberg in this film?

Ghost



What is the capital of Newfoundland?

St. John’s



What is the name of the agency that directs the main characters in the Avengers

S.H.I.E.L.D.



What family board game has a location called Gum Drop Mountain?

Candy Land



What was the colour of the Beatles’ submarine?

Yellow



Bees fly from flower to flower to complete this important task

Pollination (or pollinate)



Who wrote Alice in Wonderland?

Lewis Carroll



What is the highest vocal range for singers?

Soprano



Tanya Harding was charged with assaulting which other skater?

Nancy Kerrigan



If Dale buys seven candies for 25 cents each, and pays with a $5 bill, how much change back will he receive?

$3.25