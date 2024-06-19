$1000 Minute: Wednesday, June 19th
How did you do this morning?
Demi Moore played alongside Patrick Swayze and Whoopi Goldberg in this film?
Ghost
What is the capital of Newfoundland?
St. John’s
What is the name of the agency that directs the main characters in the Avengers
S.H.I.E.L.D.
What family board game has a location called Gum Drop Mountain?
Candy Land
What was the colour of the Beatles’ submarine?
Yellow
Bees fly from flower to flower to complete this important task
Pollination (or pollinate)
Who wrote Alice in Wonderland?
Lewis Carroll
What is the highest vocal range for singers?
Soprano
Tanya Harding was charged with assaulting which other skater?
Nancy Kerrigan
If Dale buys seven candies for 25 cents each, and pays with a $5 bill, how much change back will he receive?
$3.25