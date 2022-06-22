Listen Live

$1000 Minute Wednesday, June 22nd @ 9AM

How did you do this morning?

By $1,000 Minute

  1. What planet is known as the ‘red planet’? (Mars)
  1. How many balls are rolled to score a spare in bowling? (2)
  1. What is the name given to the table of chemical elements? (Periodic Table)
  1. If it’s 9 am in Ontario right now, what time is it in British Columbia? (6 am)
  1. What technique uses sound propagation to navigate, communicate, or detect objects under the water’s surface? (Sonar)
  1. Name one of four houses at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry(Gryffindor/Slytherin/Hufflepuff/Ravenclaw)
  1. The five basic human senses include sight, sound, smell, taste and WHAT? (Touch)
  1. SPELL: Cinnamon. (C I N N A M O N)
  1. In the 1964 Disney musical film, who sang ‘A spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down? (Mary Poppins/Julie Andrews)
  1. In reference to vehicles, what does the acronym SUV stand for? (Sports Utility Vehicle)

