$1000 Minute Wednesday, June 22nd @ 9AM

- What planet is known as the ‘red planet’? (Mars)
- How many balls are rolled to score a spare in bowling? (2)
- What is the name given to the table of chemical elements? (Periodic Table)
- If it’s 9 am in Ontario right now, what time is it in British Columbia? (6 am)
- What technique uses sound propagation to navigate, communicate, or detect objects under the water’s surface? (Sonar)
- Name one of four houses at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry(Gryffindor/Slytherin/Hufflepuff/Ravenclaw)
- The five basic human senses include sight, sound, smell, taste and WHAT? (Touch)
- SPELL: Cinnamon. (C I N N A M O N)
- In the 1964 Disney musical film, who sang ‘A spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down? (Mary Poppins/Julie Andrews)
- In reference to vehicles, what does the acronym SUV stand for? (Sports Utility Vehicle)