$1000 Minute: Wednesday, June 26th

- In the Children’s Song down by the bay, what grows by the Bay?
Watermelons
- Who is the Antagonist in Super Mario Brothers?
Bowser
- Does it take more, or less than 30 days for the moon to orbit the Earth?
Less It takes about 27.3 days
- What board game is known as “The Game of Sweet Revenge”?
Sorry
- In Yahtzee how many points is a large Straight worth?
6
- Who created the Muppets and Sesame Street?
Jim Henson
- Who was Queen Elizabeth the 2nd’s father?
King George the 6th
- If a large pizza has 12 slices and there are 2 pieces of pepperoni on each slice, how many slices of pepperoni did you eat, if you ate 2 slices of pizza?
4
- If two or more vehicles arrive at a 4 way stop at the same time, who has the right of way?
the vehicle to the right
- In the 3 little pigs what was the 2nd house made out of?
Sticks