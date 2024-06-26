Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Wednesday, June 26th

How did you do this morning?

By $1,000 Minute
  1. In the Children’s Song down by the bay, what grows by the Bay?
    Watermelons

  1. Who is the Antagonist in Super Mario Brothers?
    Bowser

  1. Does it take more, or less than 30 days for the moon to orbit the Earth?
    Less It takes about 27.3 days

  1. What board game is known as “The Game of Sweet Revenge”?
    Sorry 

  1. In Yahtzee how many points is a large Straight worth?
    6

     
  1. Who created the Muppets and Sesame Street?
    Jim Henson

  1. Who was Queen Elizabeth the 2nd’s father?
    King George the 6th

  1. If a large pizza has 12 slices and there are 2 pieces of pepperoni on each slice, how many slices of pepperoni did you eat, if you ate 2 slices of pizza? 
    4

  1. If two or more vehicles arrive at a 4 way stop at the same time, who has the right of way?
    the vehicle to the right

  1. In the 3 little pigs what was the 2nd house made out of?
    Sticks 

