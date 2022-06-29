$1000 MINUTE WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29TH @ 2PM

1.) What is the name of the bridge that connects New Brunswick to PEI?

(Confederation Bridge)

2.) In a game of soccer how many yellow cards are issued to a player before they’re ejected from the game?

(2)

3.) What is the name of Bug Bugs Bunny’s arch nemesis who refers to him as a “Rascally Rabbit”?

(Elmer Fud)

4.) If Adam is returning 45 empty cans and gets 5 cents per can, how much money will he get for his returns?

($2.25)

5.) This KOOL FM artist sings the hit songs “Galway Girl, “Shape of You” and “Shivers”.

(Ed Sheeran)

6.) Spell abomination?

(A-B-O-M-I-N-A-T-I-O-N)

7.) Barrie has 4 public beach accesses in the city. Name one of them?

(Centennial Beach, Johnson Beach, Tyndale Beach or Minet’s Point Beach)

8.) What does the acronym TTYL mean in a text?

(Talk To You Later)

9.) In Disney’s Sleeping Beauty, what is Sleeping Beauty’s name?

(Aurora or Princess Aurora)

10.) What temperature does water start to freeze at?

(0 degrees Celsius or 32 degrees Fahrenheit)