$1000 Minute Wednesday, June 29th @ 9 AM

1. How many spaces are there in a classic game of tic tac toe?

(9)



2. A painting, drawing or photograph showing only the face, or head and shoulders is known as WHAT?

(Portrait)



3. In which ocean is the Bermuda Triangle located?

(Atlantic)



4. There are four Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Raphael, Michelangelo, Donatello and who else?(Leonardo)



5. What is the proper title of the person who carries a golfer’s clubs around the course?

(Caddie)



6. What is the name given for a board of food, often consisting of a variety of meats, cheeses, fruits and nuts?

(Charcuterie Board)



7. What does 54 plus 56 equal?

(110)



8. SPELL: Embarrass.

(E M B A R R A S S)



9. In the popular folk tale, who thought the sky was falling?

(Chicken Little)



10. Name a sea creature that is capable of producing natural pearls.

(Oyster/Clam/Mussel)