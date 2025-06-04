Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Wednesday, June 4th

Lifestyle
Published June 4, 2025
By Charlie
  1. The NBA Finals start on Thursday. What's the name of the NBA Championship trophy?
    Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy (Larry O'Brien is ok) 


  2. If I were barbecuing a "Tube Steak," what am I cooking?
    Hot Dog/Sausage


  3. What is special about next Sunday, June 15th? 
    Father's Day


  4. What happens if your opponent catches the ball you threw in a game of dodgeball?
    You're out (and they can bring a teammate back in the game)  


  5. The Guess Who originally sang American Woman, but who covered it in Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged me?
    Lenny Kravitz


  6. In what Canadian Province is Deer Lake located?
    Newfoundland & Labrador 


  7. This SNL alumnus and Ghostbuster had a Cameo in the Original Space Jam Movie?
    Bill Murray


  8. Allegedly, if you get your phone wet, what household item can you put it in to help dry it out?
    Rice


  9. When on a boat, what do you call the right side?
    Starboard 


  1. This Pop Punk princess and Kool FM Artist is headlining All Your Friends Fest?
    Avril Lavigne 
