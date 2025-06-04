$1000 Minute: Wednesday, June 4th
- The NBA Finals start on Thursday. What's the name of the NBA Championship trophy?
Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy (Larry O'Brien is ok)
- If I were barbecuing a "Tube Steak," what am I cooking?
Hot Dog/Sausage
- What is special about next Sunday, June 15th?
Father's Day
- What happens if your opponent catches the ball you threw in a game of dodgeball?
You're out (and they can bring a teammate back in the game)
- The Guess Who originally sang American Woman, but who covered it in Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged me?
Lenny Kravitz
- In what Canadian Province is Deer Lake located?
Newfoundland & Labrador
- This SNL alumnus and Ghostbuster had a Cameo in the Original Space Jam Movie?
Bill Murray
- Allegedly, if you get your phone wet, what household item can you put it in to help dry it out?
Rice
- When on a boat, what do you call the right side?
Starboard
- This Pop Punk princess and Kool FM Artist is headlining All Your Friends Fest?
Avril Lavigne
