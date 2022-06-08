$1000 Minute Wednesday June 8 5pm
$1,000 Minute Questions June 8th 5pm
- The Toronto Blue Jays are currently playing the Royals in an afternoon game. What City are the Royals from?
Kansas City
- What was the name of the Flintstones Pet Dinosaur?
Dino
- What letter comes after “J” when reciting the alphabet?
K
- If Amy is enjoying a glass of Pinot Noir, what color wine is she drinking?
Red
- Spell Pinot?
P-I-N-O-T
- How many people ended up putting Humpty Dumpty back together again?
None… All the king’s horses and all the king’s men, Couldn’t put Humpty together again
- Jimmy bought a pack of skittles that contained 54 skittles. If each of the 6 flavours had the exact same amount, how many skittles did Jimmy have per flavour?
9
- Name one of the original 6 pups from the Paw Patrols
(Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Rocky, Zooma, Sky)
- What ingredient do you use to make bread Rise?
Yeast
- ) What does the acronym LOL stand for?
Laugh Out Loud