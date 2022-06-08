$1000 Minute Wednesday June 8 5pm

$1,000 Minute Questions June 8th 5pm

The Toronto Blue Jays are currently playing the Royals in an afternoon game. What City are the Royals from?

Kansas City

What was the name of the Flintstones Pet Dinosaur?

Dino

What letter comes after “J” when reciting the alphabet?

K

If Amy is enjoying a glass of Pinot Noir, what color wine is she drinking?

Red

Spell Pinot?

P-I-N-O-T

How many people ended up putting Humpty Dumpty back together again?

None… All the king’s horses and all the king’s men, Couldn’t put Humpty together again

Jimmy bought a pack of skittles that contained 54 skittles. If each of the 6 flavours had the exact same amount, how many skittles did Jimmy have per flavour?

9

Name one of the original 6 pups from the Paw Patrols

(Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Rocky, Zooma, Sky)

What ingredient do you use to make bread Rise?

Yeast

) What does the acronym LOL stand for?

Laugh Out Loud