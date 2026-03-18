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$1000 Minute: Wednesday, March 18th

$1,000 Minute
Published March 18, 2026
By Charlie
  1. How many sleeps until the first day of Spring?
    Two


  2. In the 2000s, this actor starred as Peter Parker in three Spider-Man films.
    Tobey Maguire


  3. How many branches does the Barrie Public Library have in Barrie?
    Three (Downtown, Painswick, Holly)



  4. This Aperture singer hosted SNL last weekend.
    Harry Styles


  5. What do you call a group of dolphins?
    Pod


  6. What activity would you use a thimble for?
    Sewing, Quilting or Embroidery


  7. Found in Ontario, what is the largest lake in Canada?
    Lake Superior


  8. How many letters are in the alphabet?
    26



  9. What colour are emeralds?
    Green




  10. Emperor, King and Chinstrap are types of what animal?
    Penguin
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