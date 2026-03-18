$1000 Minute: Wednesday, March 18th
Published March 18, 2026
By Charlie
- How many sleeps until the first day of Spring?
Two
- In the 2000s, this actor starred as Peter Parker in three Spider-Man films.
Tobey Maguire
- How many branches does the Barrie Public Library have in Barrie?
Three (Downtown, Painswick, Holly)
- This Aperture singer hosted SNL last weekend.
Harry Styles
- What do you call a group of dolphins?
Pod
- What activity would you use a thimble for?
Sewing, Quilting or Embroidery
- Found in Ontario, what is the largest lake in Canada?
Lake Superior
- How many letters are in the alphabet?
26
- What colour are emeralds?
Green
- Emperor, King and Chinstrap are types of what animal?
Penguin
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