$1000 Minute: Wednesday, March 25th
Published March 25, 2026
By Charlie
- Sunday is known by many Christians around the world by this name?
Palms Sunday
- In what month is Earth Day recognized?
April (The day is celebrated on April 22nd)
- At this Friday’s Home Opener, the Toronto Blue Jays are marking how many years as a franchise?
50 years
- Superstitious folk believe you must do this when you spill salt.
Throw it over your left shoulder
- What fast food company is known for their "family burger" line-up?
A&W
- Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood share what career-launching experience?
Both winners of American Idol
- Periwinkle is a colour that is a shade of two other colours. Name one?
Blue or purple/Violet
- How many days of the year do people sing Happy Birthday to Dale?
1
- In the cartoon The Flintstones, Fred Flintstone and Barney Rubble were part of what social group?
Water Buffalo's
- What does the Acronym BRB stand for?
Be right back
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