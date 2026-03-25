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$1000 Minute: Wednesday, March 25th

$1,000 Minute
Published March 25, 2026
By Charlie
  1. Sunday is known by many Christians around the world by this name?
    Palms Sunday 


  2. In what month is Earth Day recognized?
    April (The day is celebrated on April 22nd) 



  3. At this Friday’s Home Opener, the Toronto Blue Jays are marking how many years as a franchise?
    50 years 


  4. Superstitious folk believe you must do this when you spill salt. 
    Throw it over your left shoulder 


  5. What fast food company is known for their  "family burger" line-up?
    A&W 


  6. Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood share what career-launching experience?
    Both winners of American Idol 


  7. Periwinkle is a colour that is a shade of two other colours. Name one?
    Blue or purple/Violet 


  8. How many days of the year do people sing Happy Birthday to Dale?
    1


  9. In the cartoon The Flintstones, Fred Flintstone and Barney Rubble were part of what social group?
    Water Buffalo's


  10. What does the Acronym BRB stand for?
    Be right back 
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