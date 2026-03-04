Kool FM Full Colour Logo with Outline
$1000 Minute: Wednesday, March 4th

$1,000 Minute
Published March 4, 2026
By Charlie
  1. Construction workers usually wear this on their heads while on a job site.
    Hard hat


  2. The Toronto Maple Leafs are playing this Team from New Jersey tonight?
    The Devils


  3. What name is given to the dessert consisting of Angel Cake, whipped cream and Strawberries?
    Strawberry Shortcake


  4. What was the name of Garfield's owner?
    Jon (Jon Arbuckle)


  5. In the game of checkers, what do you say when your piece reaches the opposite side of the board and gets crowned?
    King Me


  6. This former SNL alum and Just Shoot Me TV Star is performing at Casino Rama Resort on Friday night.
    David Spade


  7. What does SPF stand for regarding sunscreen?
    Solar Protection Factor 


  8. What is the primary spirit used when making a Tom Collins Cocktail?
    Gin 


  9. In which sport is the follow term from, Win, Place or Show"?
    Horse Racing


  10. A Flare Nut, Box -End and Monkey are all types of what?
    Wrenches 

