$1000 Minute: Wednesday, March 4th
Published March 4, 2026
By Charlie
- Construction workers usually wear this on their heads while on a job site.
Hard hat
- The Toronto Maple Leafs are playing this Team from New Jersey tonight?
The Devils
- What name is given to the dessert consisting of Angel Cake, whipped cream and Strawberries?
Strawberry Shortcake
- What was the name of Garfield's owner?
Jon (Jon Arbuckle)
- In the game of checkers, what do you say when your piece reaches the opposite side of the board and gets crowned?
King Me
- This former SNL alum and Just Shoot Me TV Star is performing at Casino Rama Resort on Friday night.
David Spade
- What does SPF stand for regarding sunscreen?
Solar Protection Factor
- What is the primary spirit used when making a Tom Collins Cocktail?
Gin
- In which sport is the follow term from, Win, Place or Show"?
Horse Racing
- A Flare Nut, Box -End and Monkey are all types of what?
Wrenches
What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement
Amp up your workday!
Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mixListen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.
Related
Advertisement
Advertisement
Upcoming Concerts
Advertisement
Advertisement