$1000 Minute: Wednesday, March 6th

Hana Barbara’s The Jetson was a futuristic cartoon that was set in the year 2063. How many years away is that?

39

On what street did the Muffin Man live on?

Drury Lane

What is the name of the Fruit Loop Cereal Mascot?

Toucan Sam

What Canadian Bank Note is Brown?

The $100 Bill

What is the Capital of Nova Scotia?

Halifax

What was the name of the Hobbit who was tasked with carrying and destroying the Ring in The Lord of the Rings?

Frodo Baggins (last name not required)

According to Peter Pan, fairy dust and what allowed you to fly?

A Happy Thought

Bryan Adams was nominated for an Academy Award and won a Grammy with this 1991 song from the Robin Hood Prince of Thieves Movie Soundtrack.

“(Everything I Do) I Do It for You”

What’s it called in bowling when you knock down all 10 pins throughout two throws?

A Spare

What do caterpillars turn into?

Butterflies or Moths