$1000 Minute: Wednesday, March 6th
How did you do this morning?
- Hana Barbara’s The Jetson was a futuristic cartoon that was set in the year 2063. How many years away is that?
39
- On what street did the Muffin Man live on?
Drury Lane
- What is the name of the Fruit Loop Cereal Mascot?
Toucan Sam
- What Canadian Bank Note is Brown?
The $100 Bill
- What is the Capital of Nova Scotia?
Halifax
- What was the name of the Hobbit who was tasked with carrying and destroying the Ring in The Lord of the Rings?
Frodo Baggins (last name not required)
- According to Peter Pan, fairy dust and what allowed you to fly?
A Happy Thought
- Bryan Adams was nominated for an Academy Award and won a Grammy with this 1991 song from the Robin Hood Prince of Thieves Movie Soundtrack.
“(Everything I Do) I Do It for You”
- What’s it called in bowling when you knock down all 10 pins throughout two throws?
A Spare
- What do caterpillars turn into?
Butterflies or Moths