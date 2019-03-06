$1000 Minute Wednesday, March 6th

1) Which board game has original characters like Mr. Green and Professor Plum?

(CLUE)

2) Cooking foods in boiling oil is called WHAT?

(Deep-frying/frying)

3) The Toronto Maple Leafs are in Vancouver tonight facing WHICH team?

(Canucks)

4) TRUE OR FALSE: Rabbits are born blind and deaf?

(True)

5) Who is the Canadian singer-songwriter best known for her hit song, “Call Me Maybe”?

(Carly Rae Jepsen)

6) ‘Captain Marvel’ opens in theatres this week. Who plays Captain Marvel?

(Brie Larson)

7) Which is the only American state to begin with the letter ‘P’?

(Pennsylvania)

8) Who lives in a trash can on ‘Sesame Street’?

(Oscar)

9) The official trailer for the last season of ‘Game of Thrones’ was released this week. Which number of season will this be for the show?

(8)

10) How do you say ‘Monday’ in French?

(Lundi)