$1000 Minute: Wednesday, May 14th

$1,000 Minute
Published May 14, 2025
By Charlie
  1. Which Character is known for saying popular lines like I'll be back and Asta Lavista Baby?
    The Terminator 


  2. This Kool FM artist sings "Genie in a Bottle, Candyman, and I Turn to you? 
    Christina Aguilera 


  3. What 5-letter word game, bought by The New York Times in 2022, gives players six guesses a day?
    Wordle


  4. Who is currently leading the best-of-7 series between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers?
    It's tied 2-2


  5. What is the name of the little mushroom man in the Super Mario Bros. universe?
    Toad 


  6. What type of car was used as the Time Machine in the Back to the Future movies?
    A DeLorean 


  7. What fruit is dried to make a raisin?
    Grape


  8. True or False in MLB, a home run that hits the Foul pole is NOT considered a home run?
    False, in Major League Baseball (MLB), if a batted ball hits the foul pole, it is considered a home run.



  9. Other than French Fries, name an ingredient in the dish Poutine?
    Cheese Curds or Gravy


  1. What force keeps the planets in orbit around the sun?
    Gravity 
Listen Live
