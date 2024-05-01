Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Wednesday, May 1st

How did you do today?

By $1,000 Minute
  1. True or False the Toronto Maple Leafs are still in the playoffs?

TRUE

  1. What was the name of Popeye’s girlfriend?

Olive Oyl

  1. There are three kinds of rock: igneous (Ig-knee-us), sedimentary, and what?

Metamorphic

  1. Judy Garland sang “Over the Rainbow” in this massive 1939 movie?

The Wizard Of Oz

  1. Dale removed 56 marbles from his collection and divided them into 8 equal groups.  How many marbles were in each group?

7

  1. AI is an acronym that means what?

Artificial intelligence

  1. This country’s flag is all white with a solid red dot in the middle.

Japan

  1. If you were to count the 2 Dunlop exits as one, how many exits does Barrie have on hwy 400?

5 (Mapleview, Essa, Dunlop, Bayfield and Duckworth)  

  1. This American Idol winner turned TV talk show host won back in 2002.

Kelly Clarkson

  1. How many states are in the United States of America?

50

