$1000 Minute: Wednesday, May 1st
How did you do today?
- True or False the Toronto Maple Leafs are still in the playoffs?
TRUE
- What was the name of Popeye’s girlfriend?
Olive Oyl
- There are three kinds of rock: igneous (Ig-knee-us), sedimentary, and what?
Metamorphic
- Judy Garland sang “Over the Rainbow” in this massive 1939 movie?
The Wizard Of Oz
- Dale removed 56 marbles from his collection and divided them into 8 equal groups. How many marbles were in each group?
7
- AI is an acronym that means what?
Artificial intelligence
- This country’s flag is all white with a solid red dot in the middle.
Japan
- If you were to count the 2 Dunlop exits as one, how many exits does Barrie have on hwy 400?
5 (Mapleview, Essa, Dunlop, Bayfield and Duckworth)
- This American Idol winner turned TV talk show host won back in 2002.
Kelly Clarkson
- How many states are in the United States of America?
50