$1000 Minute: Wednesday, May 21st
Published May 21, 2025
By Charlie
- What was the name of King Arthur's Sword?
Excalibur
- What type of plant is commonly found floating on the surface of ponds and provides a resting spot for frogs? Lily Pads (would accept Water Lily)
- In the Ronald McDonald Universe, which character wears a mask?
The Hamburgler
- This Canadian Movie Star and Parkinson's Advocate will appear in a recurring Cameo Role in Apple TV's Shrinking?
Michael J Fox
- Which NHL Team is the only remaining Canadian team still paying for the Stanley Cup?
Edmonton Oilers
- Which Kool FM Artist Sings Halo, Single Ladies, and Texas Hold' Em?
Beyonce
- Finish this popular Saying, "A Watched Pot..."
Never Boils
- Which was the last Canadian province to join Confederation?
Newfoundland and Labrador
- Charlie had 12 pencils. She gave 3 to her friend and broke 2. How many pencils does she have left?
7 pencils
- In the TV's The Simpsons, who is Bart Simpson's Best friend?
Millhouse
