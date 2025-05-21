Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Wednesday, May 21st

$1,000 Minute
Published May 21, 2025
By Charlie
  1. What was the name of King Arthur's Sword?
    Excalibur 


  2. What type of plant is commonly found floating on the surface of ponds and provides a resting spot for frogs? Lily Pads (would accept Water Lily) 


  3. In the Ronald McDonald Universe, which character wears a mask? 
    The Hamburgler


  4. This Canadian Movie Star and Parkinson's Advocate will appear in a recurring Cameo Role in Apple TV's Shrinking?
    Michael J Fox


  5. Which NHL Team is the only remaining Canadian team still paying for the Stanley Cup?
    Edmonton Oilers


  6. Which Kool FM Artist Sings Halo, Single Ladies, and Texas Hold' Em?
    Beyonce


  7. Finish this popular Saying, "A Watched Pot..."
    Never Boils


  8. Which was the last Canadian province to join Confederation?
    Newfoundland and Labrador 


  9. Charlie had 12 pencils. She gave 3 to her friend and broke 2. How many pencils does she have left?
    7 pencils


  10. In the TV's The Simpsons, who is Bart Simpson's Best friend?
    Millhouse 
