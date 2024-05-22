$1000 Minute: Wednesday, May 22nd
How did you do this morning!
- She was married to Fred Flintstone’s best friend and neighbour.
Betty Rubble
- An escargot is this shelled gastropod and is considered by many as an aphrodisiac.
A Snail
- What is the oldest organized sports league in North America?
Major League Baseball (MLB), established in 1876
- Which children’s songwriter wrote “Baby Beluga”
Raffi
- Which Canadian province was the last to join the Confederation?
Newfoundland and Labrador (joined in 1949)
- What type of pasta is shaped like little rice grains?
Orzo
- The Rembrandts sang “I’ll be There For You” and it was used as the theme song for this popular sitcom.
Friends
- What is the name of a line segment that passes through the center of the circle and has its endpoints on the circumference?
Diameter
- In the card game, Euchre the first team to get this many points wins.
10
- If you were to count by 5’s how many digits would it take to reach 200?
40