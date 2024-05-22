Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Wednesday, May 22nd

How did you do this morning!

By $1,000 Minute
  1. She was married to Fred Flintstone’s best friend and neighbour.

Betty Rubble

  1. An escargot is this shelled gastropod and is considered by many as an aphrodisiac.

A Snail                                                                   

  1. What is the oldest organized sports league in North America?

Major League Baseball (MLB), established in 1876

  1. Which children’s songwriter wrote “Baby Beluga”

Raffi

  1. Which Canadian province was the last to join the Confederation?

Newfoundland and Labrador (joined in 1949)

  1. What type of pasta is shaped like little rice grains?

Orzo

  1. The Rembrandts sang “I’ll be There For You” and it was used as the theme song for this popular sitcom.

Friends

  1. What is the name of a line segment that passes through the center of the circle and has its endpoints on the circumference?

Diameter

  1. In the card game, Euchre the first team to get this many points wins.

10 

  1. If you were to count by 5’s how many digits would it take to reach 200?

40

Related posts

$1000 Minute: Tuesday, May 21st

$1000 Minute: Friday, May 17th

$1000 Minute: Thursday, May 16th