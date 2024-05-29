Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Wednesday, May 29th

  1. What’s the name of Denis the Menace’s neighbour?

Mr. Wilson

  1. What is the name of the Hospital located in Orillia?

Orillia Soldiers Memorial Hospital or Soldiers Memorial Hospital

  1. The Saxophone, Clarinet and Oboe are part of what instrument family?

Wood Winds

  1. What is the capital of Manitoba?

Winnipeg 

  1. Legend states that this Vegetable is said to ward off Vampires.

Garlic

  1. The four standard throwing events in the Summer Olympics are; Shot Put, Discus throw, Javelin and what?

Hammer throw  

  1. If I ordered 2 Large Pizzas at 37 dollars each, how much change would I get back if you paid with $100?

26

  1. This Kool FM band, known for songs like “My Stupid Heart”, “I’ll be There” and “Red Hands” is playing in Toronto this Saturday.

Walk off the Earth

  1. Barrie City Hall is on the corner of Collier and what other street?

Mulcaster

  1. A flathead, Philips and Robertson are all types of what?

Screw Drivers,

