$1000 Minute: Wednesday, May 29th
How did you do this morning?
- What’s the name of Denis the Menace’s neighbour?
Mr. Wilson
- What is the name of the Hospital located in Orillia?
Orillia Soldiers Memorial Hospital or Soldiers Memorial Hospital
- The Saxophone, Clarinet and Oboe are part of what instrument family?
Wood Winds
- What is the capital of Manitoba?
Winnipeg
- Legend states that this Vegetable is said to ward off Vampires.
Garlic
- The four standard throwing events in the Summer Olympics are; Shot Put, Discus throw, Javelin and what?
Hammer throw
- If I ordered 2 Large Pizzas at 37 dollars each, how much change would I get back if you paid with $100?
26
- This Kool FM band, known for songs like “My Stupid Heart”, “I’ll be There” and “Red Hands” is playing in Toronto this Saturday.
Walk off the Earth
- Barrie City Hall is on the corner of Collier and what other street?
Mulcaster
- A flathead, Philips and Robertson are all types of what?
Screw Drivers,