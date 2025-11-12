Kool FM Full Colour Logo with Outline
Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Wednesday, November 12

$1,000 Minute
Published November 12, 2025
By Charlie
  1. He portrayed Garth Algar on  SNL and 2 Movies?
    Dana Carvey


  2. Little square or rectangular sticky notes are commonly referred to by what brand name ?
    Post-it Notes (Post-its)


  3. What type of animal is a Partridge?
    Bird 


  4. What do you call a necktie made of decorative cords with ornamental tips and a sliding clasp?
    Bolo Tie


  5. What is the highest value of bank banknote in the board game Monopoly?
    $500


  6. In science class, what is the metal handheld object called that you use to light a Bunsen burner?
    Striker or Flint Striker 


  7. How many inches are in  5 feet?
    60


  8. Netflix fans are awaiting the 5th and final season of which sci-fi horror show set in the 80s?
    Stanger Things


  9. According to its marketing, which chocolate bar should you grab “if you’re hungry”?
    Snickers


  10.  This London, Ontario, Native and former "Leaf" was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame this year?
    Joe Thornton (Jumbo Joe) 
What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Amp up your workday!

Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mix
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Beat FOMO by being in the know!

Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close