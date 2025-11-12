$1000 Minute: Wednesday, November 12
Published November 12, 2025
By Charlie
- He portrayed Garth Algar on SNL and 2 Movies?
Dana Carvey
- Little square or rectangular sticky notes are commonly referred to by what brand name ?
Post-it Notes (Post-its)
- What type of animal is a Partridge?
Bird
- What do you call a necktie made of decorative cords with ornamental tips and a sliding clasp?
Bolo Tie
- What is the highest value of bank banknote in the board game Monopoly?
$500
- In science class, what is the metal handheld object called that you use to light a Bunsen burner?
Striker or Flint Striker
- How many inches are in 5 feet?
60
- Netflix fans are awaiting the 5th and final season of which sci-fi horror show set in the 80s?
Stanger Things
- According to its marketing, which chocolate bar should you grab “if you’re hungry”?
Snickers
- This London, Ontario, Native and former "Leaf" was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame this year?
Joe Thornton (Jumbo Joe)
