$1000 Minute Wednesday, November 13th

1) Mount Fuji is located in what Country?

(Japan)

2) Name the new video on-demand streaming service that debuted yesterday.

(Disney Plus)

3) The slogan “it’s in you to give” refers to giving what?

(Blood)

4) SPELL: Icicle.

(I C I C L E)

5) If you have Quintuplets, how many kids do you have?

(5)

6) What is the name of the scale used to measure the spiciness or heat of chili peppers and other spicy foods?

(Scoville)

7) Which New York team do the Toronto Maple Leafs take on tonight?

(Islanders)

8) What parade is happening downtown Barrie this Saturday?

(Santa Clause Parade)

9) If you remove the vowels A, E, I, O, and U from the alphabet, how many letters are you left with?

(21)

10) Humans have 5 vital organs that are essential for survival. Name one of them.

(Brain/Heart/Kidneys/Liver/Lungs)