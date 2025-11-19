$1000 Minute: Wednesday, November 19th
Published November 19, 2025
By Charlie
- What is the name of the Toronto Maple Leafs AHL Affiliate team?
The Toronto Marlies
- What woman’s name is used for the rotating turntable often found in kitchens to help people easily share food? Susan (Lazy Suan)
- What type of sweater was Mr Rogers known for wearing?
A Cardigan
- What was the name of the Little Rascal whose hair stood up in the back?
Alfalfa
- What exercise primarily strengthens the quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes by bending and straightening the knees?
Squats
- What was it that the Tin Man asked for from the Wizard?
A Heart
- What movie sequel about the wicked witch of the West and Glinda opens this Friday?
Wicked: For Good (Wicked 2 )
- What is the only piece in chess that can jump over other pieces?
Knight
- What type of coffee is the base for a Cappuccino?
Espresso
- He Plays Santa Claus in Disney's The Santa Clause?
Tim Allen
