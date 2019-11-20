$1000 Minute Wednesday, November 20th

1) What cocktail is made with Prosecco and peach puree?

(Bellini)

2) What is the psychological term used for a person who has an irresistible impulse to steal items they generally don’t really need.

(Kleptomania/Kleptomaniac)

3) Scarlett Johansson celebrates a birthday this week. What superhero does she portray in Avengers film series?

(Black Widow)

4) What Country would you visit to see The Great Sphinx Statue?

(Egypt)

5) The Maple Leafs faced the Golden Knights in which City last night?

(Las Vegas)

6) What is the number three point one four (3.14) more commonly known as?

(Pi)

7) Primary colours red and yellow mix together to make which secondary colour?

(Orange)

8) Known as ‘Franklin Finbar’ in the recent Jumanji movies, name the American comedian that has a documentary premiering on Netflix in December.

(Kevin Hart)

9) Name the form of poetry that rarely rhymes, has 5 syllables in the first and last line, and 7 syllables in the middle line.

(Haiku)

10) SPELL: Syllable.

(S Y L L A B L E)