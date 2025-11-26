$1000 Minute: Wednesday, November 26th
Published November 26, 2025
By Charlie
- On which purple dinosaur children’s TV show did Selena Gomez get her start?
Barney & Friends
- What is the main chemical ingredient found in most nail polish removers?
Acetone
- What herb is commonly found on Margherita pizzas?
Basil
- What is the name of the three-eyed fish that appears in The Simpsons?
Blinky
- In what continent would you find yourself if you were in Croatia?
Europe
- In poker, what is the name of the hand that has three of a kind and a pair?
Full House
- If gumballs cost 25 cents each, how many gumballs can Leanne buy with $5.50?
22 Gumballs
- What is the Capital of Nova Scotia?
Halifax
- What is it called when a performer moves their lips to a song without actually singing live?
Lip Syncing
- Today is November 26th. How many more sleeps until it's December?
5
