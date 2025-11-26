Kool FM Full Colour Logo with Outline
$1000 Minute: Wednesday, November 26th

$1,000 Minute
Published November 26, 2025
By Charlie
  1. On which purple dinosaur children’s TV show did Selena Gomez get her start?
    Barney & Friends 


  2. What is the main chemical ingredient found in most nail polish removers?
    Acetone


  3. What herb is commonly found on Margherita pizzas? 
    Basil


  4. What is the name of the three-eyed fish that appears in The Simpsons?
    Blinky 


  5. In what continent would you find yourself if you were in Croatia? 
    Europe


  6. In poker, what is the name of the hand that has three of a kind and a pair?
    Full House 


  7. If gumballs cost 25 cents each, how many gumballs can Leanne buy with $5.50?
    22 Gumballs


  8. What is the Capital of Nova Scotia?
    Halifax 


  9. What is it called when a performer moves their lips to a song without actually singing live?    
    Lip Syncing 


  10. Today is November 26th. How many more sleeps until it's December? 
    5

