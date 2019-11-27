$1000 Minute Wednesday, November 27th

1) Which chocolate bar was previously known for the slogan “give me a break”?

(Kit Kat)

2) What is the name of the optical instrument designed to make distance objects such as stars or planets, appear closer?

(Telescope)

3) SPELL: Instrument.

(I N S T R U M E N T)

4) FILL IN THE BLANK: Bill Nye the (blank) Guy celebrates a birthday today.

(Science)

5) If you have 3 quarters, 2 nickels and 3 dimes, how much money do you have?

($1.15)

6) All week long, Darryl is giving listeners the chance to win tickets to see what former professional boxer at Casino Rama in January?

(Mike Tyson)

7) Which Toronto sports team is playing in Detroit tonight?

(Maple Leafs)

8) Brian has gone AWOL. What does the A stand for in AWOL?

(Absent)

9) TRUE OR FALSE: In Greek legends, King Midas turned everything that he touched to silver.

(FALSE – Gold)

10) What is the name of Pinocchio’s father?

(Geppetto)