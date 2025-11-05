$1000 Minute: Wednesday, November 5th
Published November 5, 2025
By Charlie
- Which beverage company is credited with helping shape the modern image of Santa Claus?
Coca Cola
- Hank from King of the Hill did what for a living?
Sold Propane and Propane Accessories (Propane is the keyword here)
- What does RPM stand for?
Revolutions Per Minute
- What is Batman's Secret Identity?
Bruce Wayne
- What device is used to show the direction of the wind?
Weather Vane
- What household appliance uses steam to remove wrinkles from clothing without touching them?
A Steamer
- In tv's Seinfeld, what holiday did character Frank Costanza invent in the show?
Festivus
- What type of homes do Smurfs live in?
Mushroom-Shaped Houses/Huts
- How many nickels make up 4 dollars?
80
- What type of fashion accessory is a long, fluffy scarf, often made of feathers, popular in glamorous outfits?
A Boa
