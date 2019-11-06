$1000 Minute Wednesday, November 6th

1) What shape is a stop sign?

(Octagon)

2) In which decade was the film ‘Grease’ set?

(1950s/50s)

3) Which Niagara Falls resort will Kool FM send you and your family to if you win the Great Family Getaway contest?

(Great Wolf Lodge)

4) TRUE OR FALSE: Saturn is the only planet in our solar system with a ring around it.

(FALSE – Saturn, Jupiter, Uranus, and Neptune all have rings)

5) In what Country would you find the cities Glasgow and Edinburgh?

(Scotland)

6) Emma Stone celebrates a birthday today. Name the 2016 musical film she stared in with Ryan Gosling.

(La La Land)

7) How many goals did the Toronto Maple Leafs score against the LA Kings last night?

(3)

8) SPELL: Particular.

(P A R T I C U L A R)

9) Brian has 1000 balloons. 640 are blue and the rest are red. How many of the balloons are red?

(360)

10) Lyme disease is spread by what type of Arachnid?

(Ticks)