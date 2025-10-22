$1000 Minute: Wednesday, Ocotber 22nd
Published October 22, 2025
By Charlie
- Who are the Toronto Blue Jays facing in the World Series?
The LA Dodgers
- What is the name of the long wooden wind instrument from Australian culture?
The Didgeridoo
- What Type of Alcohol is used in an Irish Coffee?
Irish Whiskey (will accept just whiskey)
- What was the name of Shari Lewis’s popular sock puppet who had her own TV show in the 90s?
Lamb Chops
- Which creature is said to transform during a full moon?
Werewolf
- Which board game lets you guess your opponent’s character with yes/no questions?
Guess Who
- What mountain is located in both Nepal and China?
Mount Everest
- What name is given to the style of hot yoga performed in a room heated to around 40°C with a set sequence of 26 postures?
Bikram Yoga
- How many inches are in 3 and a half feet?
42
- For a limited time, you can buy these at Tim Horton's for $1.50 with the purchase of a Coffee?
NHL Trading Cards
Upcoming Concerts
