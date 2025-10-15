$1000 Minute: Wednesday, October 15th
Published October 15, 2025
By Charlie
- Last Night, the Toronto Maple Leafs played this team from Nashville?
The Predators
- If it takes the GO Train 93 minutes to get from Toronto to Barrie, what time would you arrive home if the train leaves at 3:15 pm?
4:48 pm
- If you count Rudolph, how many reindeer does Santa say to have?
9
- What was the name of King Arthur's famous Sword?
Excalibur
- What’s the name of the red-headed killer doll in the Child’s Play movie?
Chucky
- What was the name of the video game where you had to help a frog jump safely across a road?
Frogger
- What is another name for the season Fall?
Autumn
- What substance do you apply to collared shirts to help stiffen the collar when ironing?
Starch
- Port Wine or Porto is a beverage that originates from which country?
Portugal
- The Shopping Cart, Sprinkler and Floss are all types of what?
Dance Moves
