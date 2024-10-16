$1000 Minute: Wednesday, October 16th
How did you do this morning?
Published October 16, 2024
By Charlie
- What Colour is associated with Luigi from Super Mario Brothers?
Green
- “The furcula (FUR-Q-LA) is the fusion of the two separate clavicles of the turkey at the top of the breast and is commonly referred to as this?
The Wishbone
- Rob emptied his piggy bank and rolled up 125 dimes into how much money?
$12.50
- Paul Riser and Helen Hunt starred in this TV Sitcom on NBC in the 90s.
Mad About You
- True or False, Detroit Tigers are still playing in the MLB post-season?
False they got eliminated over the weekend in the Divisional Round by the Clevland Guardians
- What is a Pig in a Blanket?
A small sausage or hot dog wrapped in a dough/pastry
- Which of the elements, is associated with the zodiac sign Sagittarius?
Fire
- What Apollo Mission did the USA land on the Moon?
Apollo 11
- What is the item called that you blow your nose into
A Facial Tissue/Tissue (Kleenex is not accepted, it’s a name brand)
- Which singer’s real name is Robyn Fenty?
Rihanna
