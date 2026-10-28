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$1000 Minute: Wednesday, October 28th

$1,000 Minute
Published October 28, 2026
By Charlie
  1. Which came first: Coca-Cola or Pepsi?
    Coca-Cola (CC in 1886 vs. Pepsi in 1893)
  1. What does "GPS" stand for?
    Global Positioning System 

  2. If Charlie says the milk in the fridge is "sus," what does "sus" mean?
    It's Suspicious

  3.  What type of animal was Speedy Gonzales from the Looney Tunes Cartoon?
    A Mouse 

  4. Which Grimm fairy tale features a girl who leaves a trail of breadcrumbs through a forest?Hanzel and Gretel 

  5. Which Spice Girl was Gerri Halliwell?
    Ginger Spice

  6. What product used the slogan “Strong enough for a man, but made for a woman” in its advertising?
    Secret deodorant.

  7. How many minutes are in 4 and ½ hours?
    270 


  8. When facing south what ocean is on the west cost? 
    The Pacific ocean 


  9. Mary Shelley is best known for writing which famous horror novel?
    Frankenstein
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