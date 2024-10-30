$1000 Minute: Wednesday, October 30
How did you do this morning?
Published October 30, 2024
By Charlie
- What do Knives, pencils, and skates have in common?
They can all be sharpened
- In Boxing what does TKO mean?
Technical Knock Out
- What is another name for a colander?
Strainer /Sieve
- Dr. Claw is the main antagonist of what franchise?
Inspector Gadget
- What decade is the popular Netflix Series Stanger Things set in?
The 80’s
- What is Garfield the cat’s favorite Food?
Lasagna
- What is the process of cooking meat slowly in liquid, usually in a covered pot, called?
Braising
- What monster is known to live in a tomb?
A Mummy
- If Charlie made 25$ a week for walking a dog, and she walked 6 dogs, how much money does she make in a month?
600
- What Slasher movie series is Ghostface from?
Scream
