Kool FM Logo White
Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Wednesday, October 7th

$1,000 Minute
Published October 7, 2026
By Charlie
  1. Dakota Johnson and Anne Hathaway can be seen on screens in theatres for the film adaption of this Colleen Hoover novel. 
    Verity 


  2. What important day is it on Monday, October 26th here in Barrie?
    The Municipal Election / Election Day


  3. Which movie does the line "Do you like scary movies?" come from?
    Scream 


  4. Botanically speaking, is a pumpkin a fruit or vegetable?
    Fruit


  5. Which Muskoka town hosts an annual cranberry festival each year? 
    Bala


  6. What is the name of the horn-shaped basket filled with food that's often used as a Thanksgiving decoration?
    A Cornucopia


  7. What is the name given to the full moon closest to the autumn equinox?
    The Harvest Moon


  8. Which baseball championship is nicknamed the "Fall Classic"? 
    The World Series


  9. Which butterfly famously migrates to Mexico each fall?
    The Monarch Butterfly


  10. Which October zodiac sign is represented by scales?
    Libra
What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Amp up your workday!

Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mix
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Beat FOMO by being in the know!

Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close