$1000 Minute: Wednesday, October 7th
Published October 7, 2026
By Charlie
- Dakota Johnson and Anne Hathaway can be seen on screens in theatres for the film adaption of this Colleen Hoover novel.
Verity
- What important day is it on Monday, October 26th here in Barrie?
The Municipal Election / Election Day
- Which movie does the line "Do you like scary movies?" come from?
Scream
- Botanically speaking, is a pumpkin a fruit or vegetable?
Fruit
- Which Muskoka town hosts an annual cranberry festival each year?
Bala
- What is the name of the horn-shaped basket filled with food that's often used as a Thanksgiving decoration?
A Cornucopia
- What is the name given to the full moon closest to the autumn equinox?
The Harvest Moon
- Which baseball championship is nicknamed the "Fall Classic"?
The World Series
- Which butterfly famously migrates to Mexico each fall?
The Monarch Butterfly
- Which October zodiac sign is represented by scales?
Libra
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