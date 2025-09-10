$1000 Minute: Wednesday, September 10th
Published September 10, 2025
By Charlie
- Which Breakfast Cereal would you follow your nose to?
Fruit Loops
- In music, the terms hi-fi and lo-fi describe the quality of sound reproduction. What does hi-fi stand for?
High fidelity
- What do a Rabbit's Foot, a Horseshoe and a 4 four-leaf clover all have in common?
Good Luck Charms /Said to bring you luck
- What does Starbucks call their largest hot beverage size?
Venti
- What do maple trees produce that is collected and boiled down to make maple syrup?
Sap
- What does the restaurant abbreviation IHOP stand for?
International House of Pancakes
- In what sport would you use a flat wooden bat to hit a ball?
Cricket
- What do you call a meal eaten outdoors, often on a blanket in a park or backyard?
Picnic
- What do you call the apparatus that allows one to breathe underwater in shallow water?
Snorkel
- What are Dorito Chips made from
Corn
What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement
Amp up your workday!
Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mixListen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.
Related
Advertisement
Advertisement
Upcoming Concerts
Hanson
Over their first 28 years as the band HANSON, brothers Isaac, Taylor and Zac Hanson have made a...
Casino Rama Resort October 3
Amanda Marshall
Singer-songwriter Amanda Marshall has released three multi-platinum albums since 1995.
Casino Rama Resort October 11
Advertisement
Advertisement