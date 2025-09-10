Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Wednesday, September 10th

$1,000 Minute
Published September 10, 2025
By Charlie
  1. Which Breakfast Cereal would you follow your nose to?
    Fruit Loops 


  2. In music, the terms hi-fi and lo-fi describe the quality of sound reproduction. What does hi-fi stand for?
    High fidelity 


  3. What do a Rabbit's Foot, a Horseshoe and a 4 four-leaf clover all have in common?
    Good Luck Charms /Said to bring you luck


  4. What does Starbucks call their largest hot beverage size?
    Venti


  5. What do maple trees produce that is collected and boiled down to make maple syrup?
    Sap


  6. What does the restaurant abbreviation IHOP stand for?
    International House of Pancakes 


  7. In what sport would you use a flat wooden bat to hit a ball?
    Cricket 


  8. What do you call a meal eaten outdoors, often on a blanket in a park or backyard?
    Picnic


  9. What do you call the apparatus that allows one to breathe underwater in shallow water?
    Snorkel 


  10. What are Dorito Chips made from
    Corn 
What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Amp up your workday!

Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mix
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Beat FOMO by being in the know!

Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close