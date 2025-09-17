$1000 Minute: Wednesday, September 17th
Published September 17, 2025
By Charlie
- What name is given to a Pumpkin when it's been carved?
Jack-o-lantern
- In hockey, what does the phrase “the blue paint” refer to?
Goalie Crease
- In the Nursery Rhyme, Humpty Dumpty, who tried putting Humpty together again?
All the King's Horses and All the King's Men
- Which Superhero does Actor Paul Rudd portray in the Marvel universe?
Ant Man
- What Sport were Oscar De La Hoya and Lennox Lewis famous for?
Boxing
- Yesterday, the McVeggie Burger became a new menu item at this Food Chain.
McDonalds
- According to superstition, if you spill salt, over which shoulder are you supposed to throw a pinch for good luck?
Left Shoulder
- Which cymbal on a drum set is controlled with a foot pedal?
Hi-hat Cymbal
- Which of the Great Lakes is entirely located in the USA?
Lake Michigan
- What does “a cappella” refer to in music?
Singing without instrumental accompaniment
