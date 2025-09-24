$1000 Minute: Wednesday, September 24th
Published September 24, 2025
By Charlie
- Name one of the Railroad Properties in the Board Game Monopoly?
Reading Railroad, Short Line, B&O Railroad, Pennsylvania Railroad
- Which Canadian singer famously crawled through a log at the beginning of each episode of his TV show?
Fred Penner
- Earlier this week, which Sports league announced significant changes to its rules and gameplay?
The CFL
- Jimmy Kimmel made his return to Jimmy Kimmel Live last night on this major TV network.
ABC
- In cooking, what Italian expression literally means “to the tooth”?
Al Dente
- How many more sleeps until it's October 1st?
7
- Which Marvel superhero quartet movie was released to streaming this week?
Fantastic Four: First Steps
- What is the name of the wooden mouthpiece used to play instruments like the clarinet and saxophone?
Reed
- If you're driving across Canada, going west to east, what would be the 5th province you hit?
Ontario
- What is a group of puppies called?
Litter
What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement
Amp up your workday!
Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mixListen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.
Related
Advertisement
Advertisement
Upcoming Concerts
Hanson
Over their first 28 years as the band HANSON, brothers Isaac, Taylor and Zac Hanson have made a...
Casino Rama Resort October 3
Amanda Marshall
Singer-songwriter Amanda Marshall has released three multi-platinum albums since 1995.
Casino Rama Resort October 11
Advertisement
Advertisement