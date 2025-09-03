$1000 Minute: Wednesday, September 3rd
Published September 3, 2025
By Charlie
- Yesterday marked this for most families living in Simcoe County?
The 1st day of School
- This is said to be at the end of a Rainbow?
Pot of Gold
- What is 8 × 7?
56
- What video game character collects gold rings and runs very fast?
Sonic the Hedgehog
- Which ocean is the biggest on Earth
Pacific Ocean
- What Disney movie features the song Let It Go?
Frozen
- Laura Secord was a Canadian heroine in the War of 1812. Today, her name is also a brand of what sweet treat? Ice Cream/Chocolate
- Which farm animal is called a “mare” if it’s female?
Horse
- What’s the Roman numeral for 10?
X
- Both Danny Devito and Colin Farrell portrayed this DC villain in movies.
The Penguin
