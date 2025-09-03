Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Wednesday, September 3rd

$1,000 Minute
Published September 3, 2025
By Charlie
  1. Yesterday marked this for most families living in Simcoe County?
    The 1st day of School


  2. This is said to be at the end of a Rainbow?
    Pot of Gold


  3. What is 8 × 7?
    56


  4. What video game character collects gold rings and runs very fast?
    Sonic the Hedgehog


  5. Which ocean is the biggest on Earth
    Pacific Ocean


  6. What Disney movie features the song Let It Go?
    Frozen


  7. Laura Secord was a Canadian heroine in the War of 1812. Today, her name is also a brand of what sweet treat? Ice Cream/Chocolate 


  8. Which farm animal is called a “mare” if it’s female?
    Horse


  9. What’s the Roman numeral for 10?
    X



  10. Both Danny Devito and Colin Farrell portrayed this DC villain in movies. 
    The Penguin 
