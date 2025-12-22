$1000 Monday, December 22nd

Kool FM Full Colour Logo with Outline
$1,000 Minute
Published December 22, 2025
By Charlie
  1. What is the name of the fairy in Peter Pan?
    Tinker Bell


  2. How many minutes are in four hours?
    240


  3. What Shape is a Stop Sign?
    Octagon 


  4. Which animal can be seen on the Ferrari logo?
    A horse


  5. Which direction does the sun rise in?
    East


  6. What was the name of Rocky Balboa's Trainer in the first 2 Rocky movies?
    Mickey


  7. In what Year did the Titanic hit the iceberg and sink?
    1912


  8. Which ocean lies between Africa and Australia?
     Indian Ocean


  9. Which famous scientist discovered gravity when an apple fell on his head?
    Issiac Newton 


  10. Which superhero is also known as the “Caped Crusader?
    Batman 

