$1000 Monday, December 22nd

Published December 22, 2025
By Charlie
- What is the name of the fairy in Peter Pan?
Tinker Bell
- How many minutes are in four hours?
240
- What Shape is a Stop Sign?
Octagon
- Which animal can be seen on the Ferrari logo?
A horse
- Which direction does the sun rise in?
East
- What was the name of Rocky Balboa's Trainer in the first 2 Rocky movies?
Mickey
- In what Year did the Titanic hit the iceberg and sink?
1912
- Which ocean lies between Africa and Australia?
Indian Ocean
- Which famous scientist discovered gravity when an apple fell on his head?
Issiac Newton
- Which superhero is also known as the “Caped Crusader?
Batman
