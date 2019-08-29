$1000 Thursday, August 29th

1) What is the only vowel not on the top row of a computer keyboard?

(A)

2) The Barrie Colts annual pre-season Blue & White game is tonight. What venue will it be played at?

(BMC/Barrie Molson Centre)

3) After Labour Day, what is the name of our next Long Weekend?

(Thanksgiving Monday)

4) SPELL: Conditional.

(C O N D I T I O N A L)

5) What colour is the stitching on a MLB baseball?

(Red)

6) An afternoon rest or nap, especially one taken during the hottest hours of the day in a hot climate, is known as a what?

(Siesta)

7) TRUE OR FALSE: All sides are equal in an Isosceles Triangle.

(FALSE – Only 2 sides are equal)

8) What is the name of the vehicle Scooby Doo and his friends travel in?

(Mystery Machine)

9) Lays, Miss Vickies, and Ripples make what snack product?

(Potato Chips/Chips)

10) Finish this saying “The grass is always greener on….”

(The other side)