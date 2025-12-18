$1000 Thursday, December 18th
Published December 18, 2025
By Charlie
- According to the Tongue twister, how many Snakes are slithering slowly seaward?
6
- What piece of lab equipment is commonly used to produce a single open flame in science class?
Bunsen burner
- Hailee Steinfeld just announced that she’s expecting her first child with her NFL Husband, what's his name? Josh Allen
- What popular ice cream flavour combines chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry?
Neapolitan
- Many people still attempt to live better lives by making these every New Year.
New Year's Resolutions (Resolutions)
- This James Cameron Movie Franchise is releasing its 3rd installment this weekend in Theatres.
Avatar (Avatar: Fire and Ash)
- Which Shakespeare character is a Scottish king haunted by prophecy and ambition?
Macbeth
- Which popular social media app uses a ghost as its logo?
Snapchat
- In the board game Monopoly, which property is the most expensive?
Boardwalk
- What made Pinocchio's nose grow?
Lying (Telling Lies)
