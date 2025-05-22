$1000: Thursday, May 22nd
Published May 22, 2025
By Charlie
- Gwen Stefani is married to this country superstar?
Blake Shelton
- Which '90s kids' horror show featured "The Midnight Society" telling scary stories around a campfire?
Are You Afraid of the Dark
- In the NFL, what city are the Raiders from?
Las Vegas
- Which of the 8 planets is furthest from the sun?
Neptune (Pluto is now considered a Dwarf planet)
- According to folklore, what weapon did Robin Hood use?
A Bow & Arrow
- Many people believe that Lobsters are red, but that isn't until this happens?
They get cooked/boiled
- What does the acronym BFF stand for?
Best Friends Forever
- If Charlie bought a bottle of Grey Goose, what Alcohol did she buy?
Vodka
- What is the name of the small decorative charms that can be attached to the holes on Crocs?
Jibbitz
- How do you say hello in Spanish?
Hola
