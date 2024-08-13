$1000 Tuesday, August 13th
Published August 13, 2024
By Charlie
- True or False Canada made history by winning 27 medals at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.
True
- What country is hosting the 2026 Winter Olympics?
Italy
- Which Kool FM Artist is bringing their Summer Carnival Tour to Toronto at the Rogers Center Tomorrow Night?
Pink
- It Ends with Us opened in theatres this weekend and stars Ryan Reynolds's wife as the lead actress.
Blake Lively
- Disney recently announced planned sequels for several of their franchises including this one about a group of toys.
Toy Story
- What was the name of Tarzan’s chimpanzee companion?
Cheeta
- In the Three Little Pigs, the materials they used to build their houses were Sticks, Bricks and what?
Straw/Hay
- What colour was Where’s Waldo's Pants?
Blue
- Today is August 13th what astrological sign would you have if today was your birthday?
Leo
- The Barrie Public Library is hosting its Dragon Boat Festival on Saturday. How many paddlers typically make up a standard dragonboat crew?
2
