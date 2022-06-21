Listen Live

$1000 Tuesday, June 21st @ 9 AM

How did you do this morning playing along?

By $1,000 Minute
  1. What is the name of Peter Pan’s fairy companion?
    Tinkerbell
  1. If Cathy’s flight to Jamaica takes 3 hours and 37 minutes and she leaves at 9:15 am what time will her plane arrive?
    12:52 pm
  1. What War-themed board game has colourful game pieces and is over when one player dominates the entire world?
    Risk 
  1. Spell Dominates?
    D-O-M-I-N-A-T-E-S
  1. In basketball, when fouled while taking a 3-point shot, how many free throws are you given if the basket counted?
    1
  1. Beyonce Knowles dropped a new song at midnight last night called Break My Soul. What all-female RnB singing group did she get her start in?
    Destiny’s Child 
  1. What was the name of the pig from Charlotte’s Web?
    Wilbur
  1. The Canadian Formula 1  Grand Prix was held this past weekend in what Canadian city?
    Montreal
  1. What do you call French fries served with gravy and cheese curds?
    Poutine
  1. Not counting the letter Y how many vowels are there in the alphabet?
    5 (A,E,I,O,U)

