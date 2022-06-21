$1000 Tuesday, June 21st @ 9 AM

- What is the name of Peter Pan’s fairy companion?
Tinkerbell
- If Cathy’s flight to Jamaica takes 3 hours and 37 minutes and she leaves at 9:15 am what time will her plane arrive?
12:52 pm
- What War-themed board game has colourful game pieces and is over when one player dominates the entire world?
Risk
- Spell Dominates?
D-O-M-I-N-A-T-E-S
- In basketball, when fouled while taking a 3-point shot, how many free throws are you given if the basket counted?
1
- Beyonce Knowles dropped a new song at midnight last night called Break My Soul. What all-female RnB singing group did she get her start in?
Destiny’s Child
- What was the name of the pig from Charlotte’s Web?
Wilbur
- The Canadian Formula 1 Grand Prix was held this past weekend in what Canadian city?
Montreal
- What do you call French fries served with gravy and cheese curds?
Poutine
- Not counting the letter Y how many vowels are there in the alphabet?
5 (A,E,I,O,U)