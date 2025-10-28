$1000 Tuesday, October 28th
Published October 28, 2025
By Charlie
- Last Night, Max Scherzer was on the mound for the Blue Jays. What is his nickname?
"Mad Max"
- What 1984 movie features a team that battles ghosts in New York City?
Ghostbusters
- Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy and Pig Pen are characters from which popular comic Strip?
Peanuts
- What type of call allowed you to reach someone without paying upfront, as long as they agreed to accept the charges?
Collect call
- What was the name of the friendly ghost?
Casper
- Which popular donut is filled with custard and topped with chocolate glaze?
A Boston Cream
- In hockey, what is it called when a team scores a goal while they are down a player serving a penalty?
Short handed
- President Trump has called off Trade negotiations with Canada, allegedly due to a TV Ad featuring which former US president?
Ronald Regan
- How many coloured sides does a Rubik's Cube have?
6
- This Porto Rican superstar has been named as the halftime headliner at this year's Super Bowl.
Bad Bunny
