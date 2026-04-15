$1000 Wednesday, April 15th

How long is a Fortnight?

2 weeks (14 Days)





What temperature is the boiling point of water?

212°F or 100°C





What liquid substance is used in a car's cooling system?

Antifreeze



Which planet is known as the "Blue Planet"?

Earth





5. Voting for the AMA's just opened. What does AMA stand for?

American Music Awards





6. Which country is Mount Fuji located in?

Japan







7. Including wisdom teeth, how many teeth does they average human have?

32







8. Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep reunite for this film sequel, premiering May 1st.

The Devil Wears Prada 2







9. A skink is the only species of its kind native to Ontario—what kind of animal is it?

Lizard







10. How many degrees does the earth rotate in 6 hours?

90 Degrees